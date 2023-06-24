The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field in the first game of a two-game series against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs, on Saturday at London Stadium.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 19th in baseball with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Steele is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Jack Flaherty 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee

