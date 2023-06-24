How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field in the first game of a two-game series against Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs, on Saturday at London Stadium.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: London Stadium
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 19th in baseball with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- Chicago has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (338 total runs).
- The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Steele is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Steele has pitched five or more innings in a game 11 times this year heading into this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jack Flaherty
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Tanner Bibee
