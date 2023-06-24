Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) and the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 14 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule