Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) and the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.
The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 14 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Cardinals
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 21, or 58.3%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|W 8-0
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Jack Flaherty
|June 27
|Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.