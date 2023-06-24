The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

  • Frazier is batting .204 with a double, a triple and nine walks.
  • This year, Frazier has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
  • Frazier has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
.227 AVG .188
.320 OBP .316
.273 SLG .250
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
5/3 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
