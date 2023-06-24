Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is batting .204 with a double, a triple and nine walks.
- This year, Frazier has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
- Frazier has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|.227
|AVG
|.188
|.320
|OBP
|.316
|.273
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|5/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Paxton (3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
