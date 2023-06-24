Ariya Jutanugarn is in 17th place, at E, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a wager on Ariya Jutanugarn at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Ariya Jutanugarn Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Jutanugarn has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Jutanugarn finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. She carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 27 -4 270 0 17 1 3 $681,692

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Jutanugarn's past two appearances at this tournament, she has finished among the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 36th.

In her last two attempts at this event, she's made the cut every time.

Jutanugarn finished 17th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 6,621 yards, Baltusrol GC is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

Baltusrol GC checks in at 6,621 yards, 52 yards longer than the average course Jutanugarn has played in the past year (6,569 yards).

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.80 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 32 holes.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Jutanugarn was better than 92% of the field (averaging 4.40 strokes).

Jutanugarn carded a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Jutanugarn carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.1).

Jutanugarn's five birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average (3.0).

In that last competition, Jutanugarn had a bogey or worse on two of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Jutanugarn finished the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give registering a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.4 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Jutanugarn recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.1.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Jutanugarn's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

