Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (39-37) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (32-44) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (4-4) for the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 13-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (311 total runs).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule