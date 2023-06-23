White Sox vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Boston Red Sox (39-37) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (32-44) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Brayan Bello (4-4) for the Red Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs White Sox Player Props
|Red Sox vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs White Sox
|Red Sox vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (31.8%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 13-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (311 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.56) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|W 4-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Tanner Banks vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Jaime Barria
|June 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Reid Detmers
|June 28
|@ Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Shohei Ohtani
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.