Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets -- hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .232 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (29 of 56), with multiple hits six times (10.7%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (14.3%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored a run in 16 of 56 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.189
|AVG
|.272
|.262
|OBP
|.344
|.311
|SLG
|.506
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.