Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .253 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Jimenez has recorded a hit in 33 of 43 games this year (76.7%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has driven home a run in 22 games this season (51.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (48.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.315
|AVG
|.185
|.354
|OBP
|.250
|.483
|SLG
|.432
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Bello (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
