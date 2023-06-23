On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .253 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Jimenez has recorded a hit in 33 of 43 games this year (76.7%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (20.9%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 22 games this season (51.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 games this year (48.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .315 AVG .185 .354 OBP .250 .483 SLG .432 7 XBH 10 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 19/6 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings