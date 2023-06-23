The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .339 this season while batting .272 with 24 walks and 33 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 142nd in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 77.9% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (15 of 68), with two or more RBI three times (4.4%).

He has scored in 29 of 68 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .298 AVG .250 .372 OBP .309 .372 SLG .343 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 23/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings