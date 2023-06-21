Andrew Vaughn and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 65 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .241/.324/.430 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has collected 71 hits with 20 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.320/.535 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (6-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 14 starts this season, Perez has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1 at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4 at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Kopech's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 85 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .277/.341/.459 slash line on the season.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 72 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .263/.334/.493 so far this year.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.