On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has 56 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 20 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (39 of 57), with more than one hit 14 times (24.6%).
  • Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 31
.240 AVG .282
.342 OBP .353
.333 SLG .487
7 XBH 13
1 HR 5
11 RBI 13
19/14 K/BB 43/14
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Hill (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.397 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
