Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .381, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 49 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (15.4%).
- He has scored in 28 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.295
|AVG
|.266
|.340
|OBP
|.324
|.423
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|13
|14/9
|K/BB
|18/10
|10
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hill (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
