After hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .381, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 49 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (15.4%).

He has scored in 28 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .295 AVG .266 .340 OBP .324 .423 SLG .331 10 XBH 7 4 HR 0 22 RBI 13 14/9 K/BB 18/10 10 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings