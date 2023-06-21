The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.
  • In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
  • In eight games this year (20.0%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 18
.250 AVG .250
.320 OBP .328
.309 SLG .288
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
7/3 K/BB 6/4
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Hill (6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • This season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
