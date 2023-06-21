Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rangers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 71 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .535, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (45 of 72), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (23.6%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (45.8%), including 12 multi-run games (16.7%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.264
|AVG
|.260
|.328
|OBP
|.312
|.568
|SLG
|.507
|20
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|21
|39/9
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.54), 61st in WHIP (1.500), and 62nd in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
