Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 8% of his chances at the plate.
- Burger has driven home a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.299
|AVG
|.163
|.349
|OBP
|.215
|.722
|SLG
|.384
|18
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|29/7
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.54), 61st in WHIP (1.500), and 62nd in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.