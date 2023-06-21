The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.

Burger has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (26.8%), leaving the park in 8% of his chances at the plate.

Burger has driven home a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .299 AVG .163 .349 OBP .215 .722 SLG .384 18 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 29/7 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings