Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Rangers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .209 with six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Andrus enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), with more than one hit eight times (15.4%).
- In 52 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (15.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (11.5%).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.275
|AVG
|.155
|.348
|OBP
|.224
|.363
|SLG
|.206
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|16/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd.
