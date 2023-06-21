Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Rangers.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrus is batting .209 with six doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Andrus enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Andrus has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (28 of 52), with more than one hit eight times (15.4%).

In 52 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (15.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (11.5%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Home Away 24 GP 28 .275 AVG .155 .348 OBP .224 .363 SLG .206 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 9 RBI 7 16/9 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

