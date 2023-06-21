On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .251 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 32 of 42 games this season (76.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (21.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Jimenez has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .314 AVG .185 .348 OBP .250 .477 SLG .432 6 XBH 10 4 HR 5 16 RBI 13 19/5 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings