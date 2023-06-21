Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Hendricks Stats

Kyle Hendricks (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Hendricks has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 16 5.0 5 2 2 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 8.0 1 0 0 3 1 at Padres Jun. 5 6.0 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Rays May. 30 5.0 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Mets May. 25 4.1 6 5 3 5 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 77 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .282/.332/.381 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .263/.351/.399 on the year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a .279/.350/.473 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .264/.385/.425 slash line on the year.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

