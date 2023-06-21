Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Wednesday at PNC Park against Kyle Hendricks, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Cubs are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been the moneyline favorite 35 total times this season. They've gone 20-15 in those games.

Chicago has gone 20-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 73 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-36-1).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 15-21 14-19 21-19 23-29 12-9

