Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (35-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) facing off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (6-6, 4.42 ERA).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 35 times and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 20-15 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 14th in the majors with 330 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule