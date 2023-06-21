The Chicago Bears right now have the 21st-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

It was a rough season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Bears won just twice at home and once on the road.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and picked up 1,143 yards.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 17 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards delivered 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +6600 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +6600 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

