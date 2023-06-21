Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .362. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 139th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Benintendi will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 53 of 67 games this season (79.1%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 67 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this year (15 of 67), with more than one RBI three times (4.5%).
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.309
|.385
|SLG
|.343
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Perez (6-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
