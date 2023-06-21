The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .362. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 139th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.

Benintendi will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 53 of 67 games this season (79.1%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 67 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.4% of his games this year (15 of 67), with more than one RBI three times (4.5%).

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .308 AVG .250 .383 OBP .309 .385 SLG .343 9 XBH 10 0 HR 1 8 RBI 10 22/14 K/BB 20/10 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings