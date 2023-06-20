Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .275 with three doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%) Gomes has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), with two or more RBI four times (9.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (41.9%), including four multi-run games (9.3%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.309
|AVG
|.243
|.342
|OBP
|.293
|.515
|SLG
|.378
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|14/4
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 51st, 1.467 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
