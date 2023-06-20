The Texas Rangers (45-27) will look to Marcus Semien when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, June 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 42 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-5.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (-125) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Clint Frazier 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 25th 3rd

