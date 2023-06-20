Tuesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Texas Rangers (45-27) going head to head against the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at 8:10 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (3-3) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 3-10 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (301 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule