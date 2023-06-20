The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.406 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .248.

Madrigal has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with at least two hits six times (15.4%).

In 39 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 20.5% of his games this year, Madrigal has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (7.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .250 AVG .245 .320 OBP .315 .309 SLG .265 3 XBH 1 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 7/3 K/BB 6/4 2 SB 1

