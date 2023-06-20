Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Luis Robert (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rangers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 71 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .535.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (29.6%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (12.7%).
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.9%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.264
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.312
|.568
|SLG
|.507
|20
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|21
|39/8
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
