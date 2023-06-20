Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 29 of 55 games this season (52.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 8.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.309
|AVG
|.163
|.353
|OBP
|.215
|.745
|SLG
|.384
|18
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|28/6
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.