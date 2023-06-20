The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .259 with 50 walks and 26 runs scored.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Happ has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (28.2%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .254 AVG .264 .379 OBP .390 .397 SLG .384 11 XBH 11 3 HR 2 22 RBI 11 41/25 K/BB 36/25 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings