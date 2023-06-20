After batting .235 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Andrus has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (13.7%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (23.5%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .263 AVG .155 .341 OBP .224 .316 SLG .206 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings