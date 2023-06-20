Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .252.

In 31 of 41 games this season (75.6%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (19.5%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (48.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 20 games this year (48.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .317 AVG .185 .352 OBP .250 .451 SLG .432 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 14 RBI 13 17/5 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

