The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Swanson is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Swanson has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has driven home a run in 22 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 25 games this season (35.2%), including seven multi-run games (9.9%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .301 AVG .230 .367 OBP .338 .448 SLG .356 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 10 34/15 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

