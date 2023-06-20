Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman (8-4) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Stroman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Mets May. 24 8.0 4 2 2 3 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He's slashed .283/.333/.375 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .266/.352/.403 so far this season.

Swanson brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .279/.350/.473 so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 56 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .264/.385/.425 so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

