Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (34-38) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park on Tuesday, June 20, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Chicago has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 14 of 31 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 0-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) - 0.5 (+280) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

