Johan Oviedo will try to slow down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when they take on his Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 79 total home runs.

Chicago's .395 slugging percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Chicago has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Stroman is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.

Stroman will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Marcus Stroman Taijuan Walker

