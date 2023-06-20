How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Johan Oviedo will try to slow down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when they take on his Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 79 total home runs.
- Chicago's .395 slugging percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- Chicago has the No. 15 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (326 total runs).
- The Cubs are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Cubs strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 24 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Stroman is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.
- Stroman will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taijuan Walker
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.