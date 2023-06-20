Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while batting .281.
- Morel has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 40.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 10.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has driven in a run in 15 games this year (46.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (28.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.267
|.316
|OBP
|.353
|.648
|SLG
|.700
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|14
|17/2
|K/BB
|19/8
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4).
