The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel and his .750 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while batting .281.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 40.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 10.4% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has driven in a run in 15 games this year (46.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (28.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 32 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .296 AVG .267 .316 OBP .353 .648 SLG .700 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 14 17/2 K/BB 19/8 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings