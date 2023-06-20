Andrew Vaughn -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this season (48 of 71), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.4% of his games this year (28 of 71), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .264 AVG .218 .357 OBP .289 .504 SLG .366 16 XBH 14 7 HR 3 20 RBI 22 20/13 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings