Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (.471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .268 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (31 of 58), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.274
|AVG
|.264
|.330
|OBP
|.322
|.405
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 71 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.