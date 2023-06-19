On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .271 with three doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 18 games this year (42.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.5% of his games this season (17 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .309 AVG .236 .342 OBP .260 .515 SLG .375 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 14/4 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings