The Texas Rangers (44-27) and Chicago White Sox (31-42) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the White Sox a series loss to the Mariners.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Tanner Banks (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Banks

Banks gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first this season.

The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in relief six times this season.

In six appearances this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .220 against him.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (4-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.05, a 2.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.320.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 13 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

