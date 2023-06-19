Tanner Banks will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-135). A 9.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +115 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (31%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 7-17, a 29.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 73 games with a total.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 5-4-0 in nine games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 14-25 12-21 19-21 24-33 7-9

