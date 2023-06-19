The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .195 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including six multi-hit games (12.0%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 14.0% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24.0% of his games this season (12 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 28 .250 AVG .155 .333 OBP .224 .306 SLG .206 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings