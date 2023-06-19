Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .252 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- In 30 of 40 games this year (75.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 40), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 20 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 40 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.321
|AVG
|.185
|.357
|OBP
|.250
|.462
|SLG
|.432
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|13
|17/5
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 71 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.