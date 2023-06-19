Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Pirates on June 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Smyly Stats
- Drew Smyly (6-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 15th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 14 chances this season.
- Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|1
|at Angels
|Jun. 8
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 3
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 28
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (75 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.336/.379 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.352/.403 so far this season.
- Swanson heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .277/.345/.473 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 55 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .262/.379/.424 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
