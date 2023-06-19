When the Chicago Cubs (33-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) match up in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, June 19, Drew Smyly will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-140). The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 18 out of the 33 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs won all of the five games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 0-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+120) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+250) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+155)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +425 - 3rd

