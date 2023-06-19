Osvaldo Bido gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB play with 79 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 18th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 318 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Smyly enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Smyly is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola

