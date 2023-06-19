Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to beat Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-120). A 9-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have gone 18-15 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has a 14-11 record (winning 56% of its games).

The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 71 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-34-1).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 13-21 14-19 19-19 21-29 12-9

