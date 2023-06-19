Monday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) and the Chicago Cubs (33-38) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 19.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (6-4) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 33 times and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 17 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 318 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule