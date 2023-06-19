The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and nine walks while hitting .291.

In 67.7% of his 31 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (41.9%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (48.4%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (64.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .296 AVG .286 .316 OBP .365 .648 SLG .750 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 14 17/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings