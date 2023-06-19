The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .237 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Vaughn has had a hit in 47 of 70 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 70), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .258 AVG .218 .355 OBP .289 .483 SLG .366 15 XBH 14 6 HR 3 19 RBI 22 20/13 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings