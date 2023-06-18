On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .268 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this year (22.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.8%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (21.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .274 AVG .264 .330 OBP .325 .405 SLG .406 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 17/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

